La marca estadounidense de ropa interior Calvin Klein aprovechó el mes del Orgullo Gay para conmemorar a la comunidad LGBT+ con Jari Jones, una modelo transgénero, afroamericana y de talla grande, quien formará parte de la imagen publicitaria de la marca.
“El orgullo comenzó por mí cuando decidí rebelarme contra todo lo que me enseñaron erróneamente sobre mí“, indicó Jones en su cuenta de Instagram.
La modelo transgénero, de talla grande y piel morena, la nueva imagen publicitaria de Calvin Klein, también se identificó con el movimiento Black Lives Matter que surgió durante las protestas después de la muerte de George Floyd, el pasado 25 de mayo, en Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.
La modelo transgpénero de Calvin Klein
Para celebrar su nombramiento y participación en esta nueva tarea en su carrera, Jari Jones destapó una botella de champán, mientras posaba para una foto delante del poster con su imagen.
Para la campaña “Proud in My Calvins”, la modelo transgénero comentó que ella se ve como una figura materna para los jóvenes de la comunidad LGBT+, y que, según ella, tengan sueños en la ciudad de New York.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Jari Jones también mencionó que la imagen publicitaria de Calvin Klein ayuda a proporcionarle un hogar hasta que puedan solventarse por sí solo.
Según la modelo, las razones para ayudar a aquellas personas a alcanzar sus sueños son: primero, lo complicado de comenzar desde cero; segundo, para los que son gay, trans, queer y de color, es mucho más difícil.
“Sepan que la heterosexualidad no es la jerarquía y que ser algo diferente de lo que la sociedad considerar ‘regular’ es igual de bueno, tal vez incluso mejor”, mencionó Jones.
Finalmente, la nueva modelo de Calvin Klein desea que esta contribución con la marca de ropa interior permita que todos los miembros de la comunidad LGBT+ puedan verse más claros, a amarse, dar gracias y sentir compasión.